Teens charged after bare-handed attack in home invasion on Easter

Two men have been charged after entering the apartment of a man in Highland, Illinois on Easter and attacking him.

Highland police said Darren Howard, 19, of Collinsville, and Joary Axley, 19, of Troy, entered the 20-year-old man's apartment in the 700 block of Main St. on Easter evening.

Police said the teens allegedly let themselves into the apartment through an unlocked door, found the resident in the kitchen and began to beat him for several minutes with their bare hands. Police said no weapons were used.

Howard and Axley are charged with battery, home invasion and mob action.

Police said the resident was minorly injured and did not need hospital treatment.

