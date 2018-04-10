Woman charged in dog attack that killed 13-month-old girl

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri baby sitter has been charged in a dog attack that killed a 13-month-old girl.

Thirty-three-year-old Erica Jordan, of Cape Girardeau, was charged last week with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Loxli Chavez. She's free on bond. No attorney is listed for her in online court records. She doesn't have a listed phone number.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the girl was at Jordan's home March 9 when her brother's pit bull-mix attacked. Loxli was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police Sgt. Darren Estes wrote in the probable cause statement that Jordan said the dog previously bit her son but that she thought he had calmed down after being neutered. Police said after the attack the dog was impounded and would be euthanized.

