Ben and Jerry's hosting Annual Free Ice Cream Cone Day

As temperatures are heating up, free ice cream is a great way to cool down this Spring!

Ben and Jerry’s is hosting its Annual Free Cone Day to benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.

To participate, visit the store’s location in University City.

Any tips will be donated to the organization which mentors young people ages 5 to 25.

Free Cone Day runs from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

