Netflix star Laverne Cox heading to Webster University

Laverne Cox arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Netflix’s Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox is heading to St. Louis to speak at Webster University.

The actress plays a prisoner on the hit Netflix show.

Her lecture “Ain’t I A Woman” starts at 7 p.m. at Grant Gymnasium. Cox is an LGBT rights advocate and part of her lecture will focus on her journey of becoming a transgender woman.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.