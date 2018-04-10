Restaurant donating 100 percent proceeds to ‘Safe Connections’ - KMOV.com

Restaurant donating 100 percent proceeds to ‘Safe Connections’

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria in Town and Country will be hosting a charity event for GiveBack Tuesday.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds at the restaurant Tuesday night will go to Safe Connections.

The organization works to eliminate domestic assault.

The restaurant chose the charity because April is Sexual Assault Awareness month.

