Trump homeland security adviser Tom Bossert is resigning

The ex-fiance of a prominent GOP campaign advisor is accusing him of making her into his sex slave and abusing her. 35-year-old Benjamin Sparks worked on Cresent Hardy’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s Presidential campaign.More >
The ex-fiance of a prominent GOP campaign advisor is accusing him of making her into his sex slave and abusing her. 35-year-old Benjamin Sparks worked on Cresent Hardy’s campaign and Mitt Romney’s Presidential campaign.More >
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >