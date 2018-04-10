Trump homeland security adviser Tom Bossert is resigning - KMOV.com

Trump homeland security adviser Tom Bossert is resigning

White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert speaks during a briefing blaming North Korea for a ransomware attack that infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide in May and crippled parts of Britain's National (Credit:AP Photo/Evan Vucci) White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert speaks during a briefing blaming North Korea for a ransomware attack that infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide in May and crippled parts of Britain's National (Credit:AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Jeremy Diamond CNN 

WASHINGTON (CNN) -- White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert is resigning, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

"The President is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country. Tom led the White House's efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

"President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well," she added.

Bossert's resignation came a day after White House national security adviser John Bolton's first official day on the job.

There was no indication that Bossert planned to resign in recent days. On Sunday, Bossert was one of the administration's prominent faces on news shows discussing the administration's possible response to the alleged Syrian chemical weapons attack.

