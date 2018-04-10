Organization aimed to ‘amend U.S. Constitution’ heading to St. Louis

American Promise is stopping across America in an effort to “put elections back into the hands of the people” and stray away from corporations. (Credit: American Promise)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An organization aimed to “amend the U.S. Constitution” is making a stop in St. Louis.

American Promise is stopping across America in an effort to “put elections back into the hands of the people” and stray away from corporations.

The group would like to hear from you at the town hall meeting being held at the Ethical Society of St. Louis from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

