Urban League to host career fair for ex-offenders at Chaifetz Arena

People with a criminal past are getting a second chance Tuesday morning.

The Urban League and Saint Louis University are teaming up to host a job fair for ex-offenders.

The Partnership for Success Career Fair for Ex-Offenders is happening at Chaifetz Arena from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Participants will need to provide proof of completing a job readiness program and bring a resume.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.