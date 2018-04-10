1 dead, 1 injured in South County crash

One victim has died and another victim is severely injured following an accident that took place at Old 21 and Old Lemay Ferry around 7:30 a.m. (Credit: KMOV)

One victim has died and another victim is severely injured following an accident that took place at Old 21 and Old Lemay Ferry around 7:30 a.m.

Missouri Highway Patrol arrived around 7:50 a.m. and is handling the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

