West County Mall restaurants to host autism awareness event

For the first time ever, West County Mall is hosting an autism awareness event called Autism Eats.

The event takes place from 12-3 p.m. Sunday, April 15. The restaurants participating include Bravo, McCormick & Schmick's, and J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood.

Watch Steve Harris' video for more information and for an update on a very special Harris Hero.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.