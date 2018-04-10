Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox coming to St. Louis Tuesday

Laverne Cox arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Laverne Cox, a star of the hit Netflix original show Orange is the New Black, is coming to St. Louis Tuesday.

Cox will be speaking tonight at Webster University. Her lecture, titled "Ain't I a Woman," starts at 7 p.m. in the Grant Gymnasium.

Cox is an LGBTQ rights advocate and part of her lecture will focus on her journey of becoming a transgender woman.

