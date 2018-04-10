Cahokia man pleads guilty to robbing, stabbing pizza delivery worker

Rashad Lumpford was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing and stabbing a pizza delivery worker. (Credit: police)

A Cahokia man has pleaded guilty to robbing and stabbing a pizza delivery woman back in 2017.

Rashad Lumpford, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. His attorneys tried to get the case thrown out, saying Lumpford had schizophrenia.

Court documents allege Lumpford also tried to sexually assault the woman.

