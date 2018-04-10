O'Fallon, Illinois police capture runaway pig - KMOV.com

O'Fallon, Illinois police capture runaway pig

O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -

O'Fallon, Illinois police were caught up in an usual police chase in the Metro East Monday.

The department posted a photo on Facebook after officers captured a runaway pig.

Police said they had to take a celebratory picture of the successful capture.

The pig was reunited with its owner.

