Sources: gas prices highest in three years

Gas prices right now are the highest they have been in the past three years.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said prices came in around $2.70 per gallon on average last week.

In St. Louis, most people are paying $2.48 per gallon, and the number is rising.

Experts said fuel prices are increasing because of oil production cuts globally.

Gas prices are predicted to increase further heading into the summer season.

