Winning $1.9 million lottery ticket sold in Wildwood, MO

If you bought a lottery ticket in the past week, you might want to check it: someone in the St. Louis area has won some serious cash.

A ticket with a prize of $1.9 million was sold at the Mobile on the Run gas station on Manchester Rd. in Wildwood.

The winning numbers are 2, 7, 11, 16, 18, 35.

The drawing was on Saturday. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.