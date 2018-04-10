MoDOT, IDOT push National Work Zone Awareness Week

MoDOT and IDOT want drivers to keep a close eye out for workers on the road as a part of National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Currently, there are many roadway projects in the St. Louis area, especially along Interstate 44. Officials from MoDOT and IDOT want drivers to be aware of the large amount of workers on the roads right now.

Last year, 16 people were killed in accidents in work zones. Four MoDOT trucks have already been hit this year.

An employee from a towing company was severely injured after he was hit by a car in O'Fallon, Missouri in February.

