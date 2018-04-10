Semi-truck carrying coconut catches fire in Godfrey, IL

A semi-truck was destroyed in a fire on Highway 255 in Godfrey early Tuesday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

A semi-truck caught fire on Highway 255 in Godfrey, Illinois early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes just before 1 a.m. The tanker truck was carrying some type of coconut.

The fire destroyed the truck's cab. Fortunately, the driver was able to escape uninjured.

The southbound lanes of Highway 255 were closed in the area for about an hour while emergency response crews put out the fire and cleaned up the scene.

