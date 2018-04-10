Repairs needed after truck slams into Jefferson County restauran - KMOV.com

Repairs needed after truck slams into Jefferson County restaurant

A truck slammed into a Jefferson County restaurant Monday morning. (Credit: Rock Community Fire Protection District) A truck slammed into a Jefferson County restaurant Monday morning. (Credit: Rock Community Fire Protection District)
Repair work is being done after a truck rammed into a restaurant in Jefferson County Monday morning.

The truck hit Detours Bar and Grill on Seckman Rd. in Imperial, Missouri.

The Rock Community Fire Protection District said on Facebook the driver of the truck accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

No one was hurt.

