Martinez helped off field in ninth inning after collision at first

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On a cold night in which the Cardinals managed to claw into extra innings, the Cardinals lost one of their hottest hitters.

Jose Martinez, hitting .313 with two homers coming into Monday, was playing first base when seemingly minor contact with Lorenzo Cain brought him to the ground in pain.

In the top of the ninth, Cain tapped a ball off to the side of the mound. Sam Tuivailala grabbed it and made a whirling throw to first, narrowly beating Cain’s sprint.

Martinez stretched out with his right foot on the bag, and as Cain ran through, his left foot caught Martinez’s heel, twisting it.

The lanky first basemen immediately collapsed to the ground, grabbing his lower leg. The Cardinals later announced he suffered a right Achilles contusion, though it is unclear at this point how severe the injury is.

Cain also left the game with an injury.

This story is developing and we will add more information as it’s released.