St. Peters police launch new surveillance video editing tool to help crack unsolved crimes

St. Peters Police launched a new surveillance video editing tool this month they hope will help solve more crimes with the help of the public.

The FBI trained the department on using the new software that allows investigators to condense videos, zoom in on specific spots, add text and even blur victims' or witnesses faces from surveillance video.

The department began posting the newly edited videos last week and have already gotten new leads on unsolved cases.

“I expect we’re going to be solving a lot more crimes because we can put the information out there immediately,” said Officer Melissa Doss with the St. Peters Police Department.

Doss says normally investigators face the challenge of having video that’s too long with too many points of nothing to show.

“Before we’d have to put out a whole surveillance video where maybe out of four minutes we’d have to put three minutes of useless space,” she said.

Now they can get to the key spots in the video they want the public to see and hopefully help identify criminals.

“In today’s day and age when everyone has surveillance videos, what is the point of us getting that video if we’re not able to share it with the public who’s really ultimately going to be the one that helps us?” she said.

