Jamie Allman's TV show canceled after threats against school shooting survivor

Jamie Allman’s show on KDNL ABC 30 has been canceled after he tweeted his desire to assault a student from Stoneman Douglas High School.

In a tweet, Allman threatened to sexually assault David Hogg, a student from Stoneman Douglas who has spoken out about gun violence since 17 people were killed in a shooting at the school.

After the tweet, many advertisers said they would stop advertising on Allman’s show.

A spokesman for Sinclair, the parent company of KDNL said:

His show is canceled and he is off the air immediately.

