Committee investigating Greitens expected to release report this week

The special committee investigating Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is expected to release a report on their findings this week, according to a statement from committee chairman Jay Barnes.

Sources in the Capitol say they're expecting the report to be made public on Wednesday.

The committee met on Monday, again in a closed-door session.

Many lawmakers in the capitol are anxious to read what is in the report.

One thing they likely will not get is any recommendations from the committee. House members could use the report to start a possible impeachment of the Governor.

"I suspect we'll be fighting over what response is going to be," says State Representative Peter Merideth of St. Louis.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserve