4 For the Show Muny Week Sweepstakes Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The 4 For the Show Muny Week Sweepstakes is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 4:00 a.m. Central Time (“C.T.”) on Monday, April 9, 2018, and ends Friday, April 13, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. C.T. (“Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. C.T. each weekday in order to be eligible for the random drawing conducted the next business day. Entries become the property of Sponsors and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsors: KMOV/Meredith Corporation, 1 Memorial Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63102;

The Muny, 1 Theatre Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63112

ENTRY: Go to http://www.KMOV.com, click the Muny Week banner, and complete the online entry form to register and receive one (1) entry.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address per day during the Sweepstakes Entry Period. No group entries. Any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries by using multiple/different email addresses, identities, registrations, logins, or any other methods may result in disqualification by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Non-winning entries will be carried forward to subsequent drawings in this contest.

BONUS ENTRY – Referred Individual Bonus Entry: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). You may gain additional entries by referring individuals. Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, you will receive two (2) Referred Entries into the sweepstakes. A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. There is no limit to the number of Referred Entries you may receive.

Entries and referred entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of MO or IL, in the KMOV viewing area residing in Pike, Lincoln, Warren, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis – Ind Co., Jefferson, Franklin, Gasconade, Phelps, Crawford, Washington, Reynolds, Iron, St. Francois, and Ste. Genevieve counties in Missouri and Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Madison, Bond, Fayette, St. Clair, Clinton, Marion, Clay, Monroe, Washington and Randolph counties in Illinois, who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KMOV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about each weekday from Tuesday, April 10 - Monday, April 16, 2018 at approximately 10:30 a.m. C.T., KMOV will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received prior to the previous weekday’s 11:59 p.m C.T. cutoff. One (1) winner each weekday (five (5) winners total) will each receive a voucher for four (4) season passes for the 2018 Theatre Season at The Muny (1 Theatre Drive, Saint Louis, MO 63112). Voucher must be redeemed for tickets at The Muny prior to Friday, June 8, 2018. Tickets are for seats in Rows N-Y, Terrace B. The season passes grant winner(s) entry to:

Jerome Robbins'Broadway (June 11–17, 2018)

The Wiz (June 19-25, 2018)

Singin' in the Rain (June 27 - July 3, 2018)

Jersey Boys (July 9-15, 2018)

Annie (July 18-24, 2018)

Gypsy (July 27-August 2, 2018)

Meet Me in St. Louis (August 4-10, 2018)



Approximate retail value of each prize: $448.00. Tickets are subject to issuer terms and conditions and subject to seating availability. One (1) prize per household.

Winner(s) will be notified by e-mail and/or phone on or about each weekday from Tuesday, April 10 – Monday, April 16, 2018 at approximately 4:00 p.m. C.T. Winner is responsible for picking up prize redemption information at KMOV’s address within three (3) business days of notification, during business hours. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsor. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how KMOV uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at http://www.kmov.com/story/30079230/privacy-policy. For more information about how The Muny uses the information you provide, see their privacy policy at https://muny.org/privacy-policy/. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention or any other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prize(s) to an eligible, non-suspect, entry received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding on-line entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsor to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within three (3) business days of notification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to claim prize, is unable to travel on dates of prize or attend event on prize date or fails to respond to the winner notification, the potential winner is disqualified and the prize is forfeited. If forfeited, another winner may be selected from among the remaining eligible entries by random drawing. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, MO or IL state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Tuesday, May 1, 2017 to Winner’s List/ Muny Week Sweepstakes at KMOV’s address above.

The Sponsor’s website Terms of Service applies to all entries.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to Aptivada Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy before entering or participating in this promotion.