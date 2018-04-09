Lambert runway to be open to public for athletic competition

Lambert Airport is opening its runway to an athletic competition that will benefit Special Olympics of Missouri.

STL Day on the Runway is being held on April 15. The event not only involves a 5K race but a plane pull competition too.

“I’m kind of nervous but then again, I’m glad I get to do it,” said Robert Kissee, a Special Olympics Weight Lifter.

Kissee competed nationally in weightlifting in 2010.

He also said he deadlifted 530 pounds and bench pressed 325 pounds.

