Salmonella in chicken salad kills 1, sickens 265 in 8 states, including Illinois

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 just north of downtown St. Louis were closed for several hours after a child was killed in an accident on Friday night.More >
All lanes of eastbound Interstate 70 just north of downtown St. Louis were closed for several hours after a child was killed in an accident on Friday night.More >
Witnesses at a deadly three-alarm fire in Ellisville said the person who died was killed trying to escape out the window, not from the fire itself.More >
Witnesses at a deadly three-alarm fire in Ellisville said the person who died was killed trying to escape out the window, not from the fire itself.More >
An attorney suing Governor Eric Greitens over his use of an app that deletes text messages has subpoenaed the app for phone records.More >
An attorney suing Governor Eric Greitens over his use of an app that deletes text messages has subpoenaed the app for phone records.More >
Arnold police confirmed the woman who was shot by her estranged husband at a shopping center in Arnold has died.More >
Arnold police confirmed the woman who was shot by her estranged husband at a shopping center in Arnold has died.More >