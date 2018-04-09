Cardinals call up Greg Holland, bolstering bullpen

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Greg Holland, right, gets congratulations from catcher Tony Wolters after their team defeated the San Diego Padres 4-1 in a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals on Monday announced they recalled Greg Holland from Palm Beach (A) and sent Mike Mayers to Triple-A Memphis.

Holland signed a one-year deal on March 30 and has been working in low-A ball. He appeared in two games for the Palm Beach Cardinals, totaling 2.0 innings pitched with a scoreless relief appearance on April 5 and a start on April 7 during which he allowed one run on two hits in 1.0 inning.

Holland, a 3-time all-star, saved 41 games last year.

John Heyman reports the deal is a short-term deal for $14 million. For the Cardinals, this is critical as they sought to avoid hampering the payroll with a lengthy contract for an aging reliever. Now the Cardinals can use Holland as they bridge the gap to their impressive crop of pitching prospects, led by Jordan Hicks. John Mozeliak has expressed his belief that Hicks could be the closer of the future, but considering his limited minor league experience—and complete lack of big league experience—it would be preferable to ease him into a leverage role over time. The Holland signing allows the Cardinals to do that.

The Cardinals begin a series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.