Graphic: Concerns of 'fight club' at Colorado school prompt parent outrage

By: CNN Wires

DENVER, Co. (KDVR/CNN/KMOV) -- Parents in Colorado are concerned about what some say is a culture of violence at a local middle school.

It started with a viral video of a savage, on-campus fight between two students. Some worry that the problem may go deeper than just that one incident.

"Kids are picking fights just to be videotaped and posted on social media," said an anonymous mother. Initially, Englewood schools insisted the fight was a one-time thing.

In a letter to parents over the weekend, the superintendent said; 'we have since become aware that videos of fights at the Englewood campus are being housed on pages and referred to as 'fight clubs' or 'Englewood fights'.

In a separate statement a district spokesperson wrote 'the idea that any incidents are connected is false.'

The district was planning to boost security at the school in question starting Monday.

Officials are also planning additional training for staff on how to handle fights between students.

