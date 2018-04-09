Attorney subpoenas Confide in ongoing lawsuit against Governor Greitens

An attorney suing Governor Eric Greitens over his use of an app that deletes text messages has subpoenaed the app for phone records.

Mark Pedroli filed a subpoena in court Friday, asking the company Confide, Inc. to provide records related to 15 different phone numbers, as well as the username “Er Robert” and the personal email address for the Governor.

It’s unclear if the records exist, given the nature of the app.

The numbers included in the subpoena are Greitens’ own, as well as the cell phone of the Governor’s spokesperson, Parker Briden, and other current and former staff members.

Attorneys for the Governor have asked a judge to dismiss the case and Pedroli has responded but a judge has not yet ruled.

