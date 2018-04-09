Witnesses: Man died after jumping out window in Ellisville apartment fire

One person is dead after an apartment fire broke out in Ellisville late Monday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

ELLISVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Witnesses at a deadly three-alarm fire in Ellisville said the person who died was killed trying to escape out the window, not from the fire itself.

Witnesses said the man was attempting to jump out his window to escape the fire when he fell out of the window, hit his head and died.

The fire is at an apartment complex in the 300 block of the Carmel Woods Drive, just off Kiefer Creek Road and broke out around 11:30 a.m.

Metro West Fire confirmed one person died in the fire but have not confirmed the cause of death.

