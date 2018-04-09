Girl, 8, with robotic hand heading to Busch Stadium

An eight-year-old girl is taking the baseball world by storm!

Despite being born without three fingers, Hailey Dawson set a goal to throw out a first pitch at every MLB Stadium.

She continued that journey yesterday by throwing out the first pitch at the San Francisco Giants Game. She did it with style, celebrating the pitch by dabbing!

“When she puts this robotic hand on, it changes her personality and confidence level. I love seeing that. I just wanted her to have an even playing field not even something to have an advantage,” Yong Dawson, Hailey’s mother.

Hailey will be throwing out the first pitch at Busch Stadium later this year.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.