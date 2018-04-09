Cardinals launch music contest, winner gets a recording session in Nashville

The Cardinals are launching the first-ever music contest for fans, and the winner is set to get some pretty cool prizes.

Fans can write an original song in any genre, record a video of themselves performing the song and enter it on the MLB website.

The winner will win an all-expenses paid trip to Nashville to have their song professionally recorded at The Shoebox recording studio in Nashville. In addition, the Cardinals will produce a professional music video of your recording session and share it with all Cardinals fans.

