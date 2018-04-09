Greitens' attorneys cast doubt on woman's recollections about incident at heart of criminal trial

Gov. Eric Greitens speaks to the media after meeting at Washington Metropolitan AME Zion Church in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV/ AP) - Attorneys defending Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens against an invasion-of-privacy charge are raising doubts about the testimony of a woman with whom he had an affair.

In a court filing dated Sunday, Greitens' attorneys say the woman testified she never saw Greitens with a camera or phone on the day he is accused of taking a partially nude photo of her while she was blindfolded and bound.

The court filing says the woman was asked about whether she saw what she believed to be a phone during her Friday deposition. The attorneys say she answered that she didn't know if she remembered it through a dream, but she said that she felt like she saw a phone after the incident happened.

"A witness who is 'remembering it through a dream'" is not a witness upon which a prosecution can be based," Greitens' attorneys wrote in the filing.

The court filing says the woman also revealed that she had sent partially nude images of herself to Greitens in June 2015 - three months after the encounter for which Greitens is charged.

The filing asks the judge to compel the woman and the Circuit Attorney's office to provide additional information to the defense team. They note, for example, that an earlier interview with of the woman with the Circuit Attorney's Office was videotaped, but prosecutor's say the camera malfunctioned.

The Circuit Attorney's Office responded in a statement Monday, writing, in part: "The approach of the defense team has been consistent throughout this matter. They are working hard to try this case in the media by attacking the credibility of the victim and the investigation."

"In this situation, the defense team has cherry picked bits and pieces of the victim’s nine-hour deposition to attack her credibility. There is nothing substantially new about the victim’s testimony in the deposition, including the fact that the video camera had malfunctioned."

"Week after week, the defense team continues to waste the court’s time with their frivolous motion. This week’s games are an effort to deflect public attention from other matters facing the Governor."

A special committee of lawmakers is expected to release their report on Wednesday.

Greitens is scheduled to stand trial on May 14.

