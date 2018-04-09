St. Louis man, 40, killed by vehicle in Potosi

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Washington County Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on Highway 185 south of Strange Dr. in Potosi, Missouri around 3:30 p.m.

Paul Vandoren, 40, of St. Louis, was killed.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Jeep Cherokee was stopped on the highway due to a previous accident ahead. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet 1500 was driving too fast as he approached the Jeep and swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid hitting the Jeep. However, the vehicles did hit, and then the Chevy continued on, crossing the center of the roadway and struck Vandoren.

Vandoren was rushed via ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 7:30, about four hours after the accident.

It is unclear why Vandoren was walking in the roadway.

