New emergency app created to help Metro system riders feel safe

A button on the app appears that you hold down when you are in an emergency. (Credit: KMOV)

There's a new tool unveiled by Metro Transit to help keep riders safe.

SafeTrek is a free app on your phone to be used in case of an emergency while waiting for a MetroLink or MetroBus.

The app will notify law enforcement.

Once the dangers pass, the rider can release the button and enter the personal four-digit pin number. Metro says if help is needed, the rider can release the button without entering the pin number, and SafeTrek gives local police the user’s name, emergency information and location.

SafeTrek not only works on the Metro system, but also anywhere in the bi-state region as well as when users travel to other cities. The app is free for one year for Metro transit riders who sign up.

For a couple years, News 4 has covered crimes near MetroLink stations -- from beatings to deadly shootings.

“While serious crime on the Metro system is rare, perception is reality for some of our customers. We want our riders to know their safety is very important to us and we want them to feel safe when they are taking Metro Transit,” said Ray Friem, Executive Director of Metro Transit. “We are very excited to offer this new tool to our transit riders, free of charge, to give them peace of mind that no matter where they are in the St. Louis region, emergency help is as close as their fingertip.”

Weeks ago, local leaders spent $400,000 dollars to study Metro security.

Metro riders can sign up for the SafeTrek personal safety application at SafeTrekApp.com/metro. After they enter their phone number, they will be sent a link to download the free version of SafeTrek on their mobile device.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.