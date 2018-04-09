Man shot near St. Louis Public Library in North City

A man was shot in his wrist early Monday morning near the St. Louis Public Library in North St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Church Rd. and McLaran Ave. in the Baden neighborhood.

St. Louis police said the man was taken to the hospital by a third party and is in stable condition.

No further details or identities have been released.

