Man shot near St. Louis Public Library in North City

A man was shot in his wrist early Monday morning near the St. Louis Public Library in North St. Louis.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Church Rd. and McLaran Ave. in the Baden neighborhood.
St. Louis police said the man was taken to the hospital by a third party and is in stable condition.
No further details or identities have been released.
