I-DOT closes I-255 lanes for emergency repairs; closures remain until July

ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -

I-DOT will be closing some lanes of Interstate 255 between Highway 157 and Route 15 for emergency pavement patching Monday morning.

The lane closures are expected to be in place until July 2018.

