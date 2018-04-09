Coffee with cops: meet University City police officers

Residents of University City will have the chance to meet with police officers over a cup of coffee Monday morning.

The University City Police Department is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event at Meshuggah Cafe on Delmar Blvd. from 9-10 a.m.

The department wants you to stop by and talk about any issues you have that they can help with.

If you can't make it to Monday's event, the department said they are planning on hosting more Coffee with a Cop events in the future.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.