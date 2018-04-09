Voters get the chance to learn about new automatic registration law in Illinois

Voters in the Metro East will have their chance to learn about Illinois' new automatic voter registration law Monday.

The law goes into effect this summer and will allow eligible voters to register to vote when renewing their drivers' licenses.

Election officials will discuss exactly how this new law works at a public hearing 6 p.m. Monday at the DoubleTree in Collinsville.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.