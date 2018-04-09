St. Louis County Police honor 911 dispatchers - KMOV.com

St. Louis County Police honor 911 dispatchers

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV) (Credit: KMOV)
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

This week, St. Louis County Police are commemorating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Hundreds of police departments across the country will spend the week honoring dispatchers who answer 911 calls and quickly connect people to get the help they need.

County police leaders said they have many award-winning dispatchers who make the difference between life and death.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly