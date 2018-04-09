Lambert Airport begins daily flights to Sacramento

Southwest Airlines plans at the airport (Credit: St. Louis Lambert International Airport)

New flights began taking off from St. Louis International Lambert Airport this weekend.

Southwest Airlines began its daily non-stop service to Sacramento, California yesterday afternoon.

Weekday flights are scheduled to take off at 1:40 p.m. and weekend flights are scheduled for 3:25 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.