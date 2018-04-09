Two murdered at off-campus party near Bradley University in Peoria, IL

Two people were shot and killed at an off-campus party near Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

The university is about 2.5 hours northeast of St. Louis.

Illinois Police said an 18-year-old freshman woman and a 22-year-old man were killed at the party. A third victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The coroner said about 100 people were inside the home when shots rang out at the party overnight Saturday into Sunday.

A student inside said everyone at the party was running for the exits.

"We were running to the back door," Bradley University senior Aamir Mitchell said. "People were hopping out of the second story windows, people were hiding in closets."

Police still have not identified the suspect and are not saying what the suspect's motive was.

