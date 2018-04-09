Fire chief: space heaters likely caused Riverview house fire - KMOV.com

Fire chief: space heaters likely caused Riverview house fire

Posted: Updated:
Fire crews battle a house fire in Riverview early Sunday morning. (Credit: KMOV) Fire crews battle a house fire in Riverview early Sunday morning. (Credit: KMOV)
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

A fire broke out in a home early Monday morning in Riverview.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Lanark Rd., which is about a mile from Riverview Gardens Senior High School.

Riverview Fire Department Chief Keith Goldstein said he believes a couple of space heaters started the fire.

Goldstein also said three teenagers were in the home at the time but were all able to get out safely.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly