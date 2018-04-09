Fire chief: space heaters likely caused Riverview house fire

A fire broke out in a home early Monday morning in Riverview.

The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Lanark Rd., which is about a mile from Riverview Gardens Senior High School.

Riverview Fire Department Chief Keith Goldstein said he believes a couple of space heaters started the fire.

Goldstein also said three teenagers were in the home at the time but were all able to get out safely.

