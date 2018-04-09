Car riddled with bullets in East St. Louis, injuries unknown

In this photo, you can see a bullet hole through the windshield of a vehicle that was found riddled with bullets in East St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

Police in East St. Louis are investigating after a car was found riddled with bullets.

Officers were working the scene in the parking lot of the Crown Food Mart on State St. around 1 a.m. Monday.

News 4 is still working to get further information and find out if anyone was shot.

