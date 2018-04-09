Investigators searching for cause in Webster Groves house explosion

A home in Webster Groves has extensive damage after it exploded and caught fire late Sunday night. (Credit: KMOV)

A home in Webster Groves exploded and then caught fire late Sunday night. Investigators are searching for what caused the explosion.

Firefighters responded to the home on Cornell Ave. just before midnight. They received a call for an explosion and fire. When they arrived, flames were through the roof, so they called for a second alarm.

Fire crews searched for anyone inside the home, but fortunately, the family was not home at the time of the explosion.

"We can't really tell if it's suspicious or not until they get inside to investigate," Assistant Chief of the Webster Groves Fire Department Gary Bainter said.

No firefighters were injured in the fire.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.