Clayton High School closed today due to Snapchat threat

Clayton High School will be closed today due to a threat on Snapchat that said "do not come to school today."

The Snapchat was posted by a current student.

District officials said they became aware of the threat shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. Since little information is known about the threat, the district decided to close the school for the day to be safe.

A spokesperson for the district said it is believed that this threat was specific to Clayton High School and that there is no reason to close any other schools in the district today.

District officials said they are working with Clayton police.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.