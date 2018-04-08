Family mourns after Metro East woman shot, killed inside car

Veree Pomerlee, center, was shot, killed inside her car in East St. Louis Sunday ( Credit: KMOV)

East St. Louis Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in her car Sunday morning.

The family of Veree Pomerlee, 30, says she was picking up a friend from work and on her way home when someone fired shots into her car.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on the 600 block of N. 31st St.

"For someone to shoot her out of the blue like that, it's just cold-hearted," said Decarlus Belt Sr.

Belt and Pomerlee have two young children together who are now mourning the loss of their mother.

"I want my momma back," said 12-year-old Decarlus Jr.

The family says they don't know why someone killed Pomerlee, but they hope whoever did it, comes forward.

"They took this girl away from her two kids, the people who know who did this shooting, turn them in," said Crystal Belt, a family friend.

As of Sunday afternoon, police had made no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6700 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

