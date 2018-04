President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By Barbara Starr CNN Pentagon Correspondent

(CNN) -- The US denied attacking a Syrian airfield Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump tweeted "Animal Assad" would have a "big price to pay" for an alleged chemical weapons attack.

A senior administration official told CNN reports from the region claiming US Tomahawk missiles had struck targets in Syria were not true.

Syrian State TV said the T4 air base in Homs, in the country's west, had been hit by "several missiles" in a "likely an attack by US," early Monday morning local time.

