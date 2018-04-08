Lafayette students aim to spark suicide prevention discussion with campus walk

Students walked two miles around Lafayette High School to bring awareness to suicide prevention Sunday ( Credit: KMOV)

Students at a local high school held a campus-wide walk to help bring awareness to suicide prevention in Wildwood Sunday.

Lafayette high school students held an ‘Out of the Darkness’ walk to provide support and to lend an ear for those battling depression and suicidal thoughts.

Attendees walk two miles around the high school.

Kelly Campbell attended the event and said this discussion is necessary especially for those who are afraid to get help.

“A lot of people feel they can’t talk about it or that they'll get seen as weak or they some people might think they’re seeking a problem but it is a real problem people need to address,” Campbell.

Attendees were encouraged to wear honor beads to explain how suicide and mental illness has affected them personally.

On the organization page, those who lost a friend or relative wore purple beads while attendees wore teal beads if they knew a friend or family member struggling.

Organizers stressed that suicide affects everyone and several resources are available to help.

The event was supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

