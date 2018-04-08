Free tax filing, preparation services offered as deadline approaches

As the deadline approaches, millions of Americans may already know that they have nine days to file their taxes. But as it turns out, few are taking advantage of free tax filing and preparation services that’s at their disposal.

File for Free Alliance is a non-profit coalition that partners with the IRS to help taxpayers file electronically.

The group said that 3 million eligible taxpayers ,who make less than $66,000 annually, use their services each year.

For Missouri and Illinois residents who wish to file in person, the Gateway EITC Community coalition offers free tax preparation at local libraries and churches.

The following people are eligible to utilized the coalition's services: seniors with disabilities, families and individuals making less than $54,000 annually.

Tax day will fall on April 17 this year.

