Teen shot, suspect at large in South St. Louis shooting

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in South St. Louis that left a teenage girl injured Sunday.

The incident happened before 6:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Compton Ave in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

Officers said the victim, who's in her late teens, was shot in the leg by a known suspect.

The girl was conscious and breathing when officers arrived on scene, police said.

No additional information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing

